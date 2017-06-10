Poland brings piece of Łódź to Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Poland has also opened doors of its pavilion to guests of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

Attending the unveiling ceremony were the official delegation of the Republic of Poland, reps of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017", businessmen and tourists.



"Kazakhstan and Poland are connected by 25 years of diplomatic relations. We are very proud of it. The pavilion perfectly demonstrates Poland's commitment to green technologies and the solutions that can affect global environment. We are aware that Poland bids to host EXPO-2022 in Łódź and wish success to the candidate city," said Deputy Chairman of NC "Astana EXPO-2017" Yerbol Shormanov while speaking at the opening ceremony.















General Commissioner of the pavilion Mr Andrzej Stefański noted that its motto is "Creative people, smart energy". "Playing active role in the international arena, Poland is the country of hardworking and resourceful people and is a bright example of successful economic and political reforms. It introduces innovative technologies and solutions and at the same time respects traditions and history," Mr Stefański said.



The two-storey exhibition space is broken down into five zones, including Entrance, Technologies, Forest, Leisure and Regions. The Polish Pavilion showcases innovative materials absorbing light, the so-called perovskites, the biodiversity of Polish forests, the afforestation technologies and modern methods of coal gasification, the so-called blue coal.







A restaurant of national cuisine that will treat EXPO-2017 guests to Polish delicacies is also part of the Polish Pavilion. According to President of Łódź Hanna Zdanowska, the restaurant in Astana is the spitting image of Łódź Kaliska pub in the Polish city. "We brought residents and guests of Astana a piece of our favorite spot," she said.







Ms Zdanowska also praised high level of organization of the exhibition in Astana. In her words, she has been to many exhibitions, but the opening ceremony of EXPO-2017 in Astana on June 9 left lasting impression.



"Of course, the aim of our participation is to hold negotiations on Łódź's bid to host EXPO-2022 and establish business contacts. I think that EXPO-2017 organizers managed to do everything at the highest level. I wish Kazakhstanis to make the most of the exhibition," she added.



It should be noted that Łódź bids to host EXPO-2022 along with Minneapolis in the U.S., and Buenos Aires in Argentina.