Poland intends to boost coop with Aktau, Quryk sea ports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Poland are planning to intensify cooperation in transport, logistics,education as well as in digitalization and agriculture in 2019, Kazinform reports citing Khabar24.

Poland is one of the major exporters and manufacturers of agricultural products and equipment. The county processes 59mn tonnes of milk every year. Besides, the two countries intend to boost cooperation between their ports.



According to Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Poland Margulan Baimukhan, transport and transit cooperation is one of dynamically developing areas of the bilateral interaction. The geo-economic location of the two countries is a certain chain of the Silk Road. The dynamics of transportations via the Polish territory from China to Europe ups nowadays. Last year, the number of transported containers was 201,000 and this year the countries expect that their number will increase to 346,000.



"We intend to develop cooperation between the sea ports of Poland and Kazakhstan. This is Gdansk Trade Port that attracts huge amount of investments for the development of domestic infrastructure and exchange of experience with our ports of Aktau and Quryk," said the Ambassador.