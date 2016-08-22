Poland may use Kazakhstani ports on Caspian Sea – Nazarbayev

WARSAW. KAZINFORM Poland may use Kazakhstani ports on the Caspian Sea, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it after the talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Warsaw today.

“Kazakhstan is ready to use Poland’s seaports and terminals which you have told about. Poland may also use Kazakhstani ports on the Caspian Sea,” noted Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“Today, I have told to Mr.President about the opportunities of cooperation and export. Our port in Gdansk is ready to accept the Kazakh oil,” said Andrzej Duda in turn.

The Head of State noted also the opportunities of cooperation in agriculture. “We have a great potential for development in agriculture. Poland is one of the countries specializing in high-quality processing of agricultural products. We need this. Kazakhstan possesses more than 220 mln hectares of agricultural lands, 25 mln hectares of which are used for cropping. All these products must be processed,” the Kazakh President noted.

In whole, as Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized, both countries have huge potential for cooperation. Tomorrow, the Head of State will discuss the issues of interaction with Prime Minister of Poland Beata Szydło. “I believe that my visit to Poland will be successful for our countries,” the Head of State concluded.