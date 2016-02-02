  • kz
    Poland sues Gazprom over oil prices - Company

    13:48, 02 February 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Poland's state-controlled oil and gas company PGNiG filed a lawsuit against Russia's energy giant Gazprom over gas prices, according to the company's statement.

    According to the document, the sides may hold negotiations and reach a deal outside the court.

    "Polish Oil and Gas Company has filed a lawsuit against JSC Gazprom and Gazprom Export LLC at the Stockholm Arbitration Court," the statement published Monday reads.

    The law suit follows PGNiG's 2014 call for Gazprom to revise their gas price deal in line with recent gas market trends.

    Source: Sputniknews.com

