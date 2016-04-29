Poland to give €57,000 for victims of flood in N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Poland allocates 250 000 zlotys (about 57 000 euros) for the support of Polish people who suffered from flooding in Kazakhstan.

As reported earlier, several settlements in Tayinsha district of the North Kazakhstan region were severely hit by flood in early April. 250 locals were evacuated. 80% of them are the Poles.

Polish authorities want to help the Poles of Kazakhstan in compensation of their losses and accelerate the process of their repatriation to Poland.

According to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Jan Dziedzichak, the authorities are currently analyzing how many families on the waiting list could to be repatriated, because their houses are fully destroyed and their restoration seems inexpedient

Those Poles who decide to stay in Kazakhstan will be provided financial assistance for the repair of houses and purchase of cattle. The Polish Government plans to allocate 250 000 zlotys (or about 57 000 euros) for this purpose.

According to www.radiopolsha.pl, the first tranche of these funds (6 000 euros) has already been sent to Kazakhstan and this money will be spent on buying food stuffs and warm clothes.

A Polish delegation including senators, officials and representatives of repatriation organizations, is planning to visit Kazakhstan on May 4.

Recall that more than 34 000 Polish people are living in Kazakhstan today. They are the descendants of the Poles deported to Kazakhstan from Ukraine and Lithuania.