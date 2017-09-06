Poland to use the Kazakhstan's experience in UNSC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Poland Andrzej Duda called Kazakhstan's role in the UN Security Council an important one and thanked the country for its support of Poland's candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the Council in 2018-2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I have already thanked Mr. President for the support of Poland's candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council. We were elected with a wonderful result of 190 votes. Kazakhstan is currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. And next year we will be together. For our part, we can declare our readiness for cooperation. We will use the experience that Kazakhstan already has," Andrzej Duda said after meeting with Kazakh President.

According to Polish President, Kazakhstan is currently implementing an important mission, taking actions to end the military conflict in Syria.

"Therefore, Kazakhstan's role in Security Council is really important and we will be grateful for information on the specifics of the work within this structure," he said.

In turn, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan is grateful to Poland for ratifying the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU.

"A separate block of talks was dedicated to topical issues of regional and international policy. There are many things that concern our countries," said Kazakh President.

As it was reported, President of Poland Andrzej Duda is in Astana on a state visit.