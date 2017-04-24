Police arrest one more suspect for Stockholm attack

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM Swedish police have arrested one more person for suspected involvement in the April 7 attack in Stockholm, Kazinform has learned from Xinhua .

According to the Stockholm District Court on Monday, the person is suspected of terror crime, but police won't share any more details about the investigation.

The Swedish Police and the Swedish Security Service working together arrested the person on Sunday evening, according to a statement issued by the police.

This was the third arrest made in conjunction with the attack. In addition to Rakhmat Akilov who is suspected of driving the truck, another man was held early on in the investigation. The prosecutor lifted the remand but because the man had already received deportation orders, he was moved to a detention center.

Of the 15 people who were injured in the attack, one person is still being treated in the hospital.

A few hours after the attack on April 7, Rakhmat Akilov, a citizen of Uzbekistan, was arrested in Marsta, a suburb north of Stockholm. During interrogations, he admitted to driving the truck down one of Stockholm's busiest pedestrian streets with the intention of killing innocent people.