    Police arrests man at Heathrow on suspicion of preparing terror acts

    10:29, 17 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Metropolitan Police arrested a man at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of planning acts of terror, Kazinform has learnt from Independent.

    Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command say they arrested the 36-year-old this afternoon, in line with Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, after he arrived into the airport.

    According to the newspaper, last month 50-year-old man was arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of "possession of articles containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism".

     

    Tags:
    World News Terrorism
