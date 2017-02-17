Police arrests man at Heathrow on suspicion of preparing terror acts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Metropolitan Police arrested a man at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of planning acts of terror, Kazinform has learnt from Independent.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command say they arrested the 36-year-old this afternoon, in line with Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, after he arrived into the airport.

According to the newspaper, last month 50-year-old man was arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of "possession of articles containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism".