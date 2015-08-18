Police continue search for K.Saduov who set ex-wife on fire (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Police continue search for Kanat Saduov who is suspected of setting his ex-wife on fire.

Kanat Saduov, born 30/10/1972, is wanted by police. Individuals with reliable information about K. Saduov's whereabouts, please notify police: 8 (7172) 71-63-29, 71-60-29, 71-60-22, 71-60-10, 8-747- 227-79-40, 8-778-917-05-78. Anonymity and a reward is guaranteed. Recall the incident took place on May 26 the current year near a residential house on Altynsarin street in Astana. Kanat Saduov doused his ex-wife with gasoline and set her on fire. The woman died in the hospital in Astana on May 30. The man was announced wanted, the authorities said. Svetlana Saduova worked as a teacher at the metropolitan secondary school number 25. She was 41 years old. She is survived by four children.