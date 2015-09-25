Police detain man for making false bomb threat

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A man, born in 1988, has been arrested for giving deliberately false information about a terrorist act, Kazinform refers to Internal Affairs Department of Almaty city.

The incident occurred on September 24 at 6:37 pm. All emergency services in Almaty have been put on high alert. Special vision "Arlan" and dog specialists have evacuated from City Center shopping mall staff and customers - 310 people. No explosive devices were found in the search through the 4-storey building with the total area of 12 thousand square meters. Hours later, the established investigative team detained a 27-year-old local resident. The man confessed to the crime and told the police that he suffered from mental illness. This information will be rechecked. The investigation is underway. It should be noted that the suspect faces up to 6 years imprisonment.