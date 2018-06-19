  • kz
    Police detain train driver in Shu derailment incident

    12:01, 19 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A train driver who was behind the wheel of the passenger train that had derailed in Zhambyl region over the weekend has been detained, Kazinform has learnt from KTK TV Channel.

    The police detained the train operator who was driving the Astana-Almaty passenger train on Tuesday. Railway engineers who were responsible for the Saryshagan-Shu section of the railway that day will be questioned by police as well.

    Yelzhan Birtanov, Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan, confirmed that 25 passengers had sustained various injuries in the derailment accident.

    "One person, a teenager, died as a result of the incident. He was a native of Karaganda region. The teen died at the scene," Minister Birtanov revealed at the session of the Government.

    It is to be recalled that eight cars of the Astana-Almaty passenger train had derailed at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday in Zhambyl region. Of 8, 2 cars capsized.

    Incidents Zhambyl region Accidents Top Story
