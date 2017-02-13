Police investigating young man's death in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Circumstances surrounding the death of a young man at a construction site are being investigated in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Local social media users shared the terrifying photos from the scene noting that the incident happened at the construction site in Petropavlovsk city.



Local police confirmed the 23-year-old man's death.



"The tragedy occurred at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. The bricklayer fell from the height of the 14th floor," the police said in a statement.



The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.