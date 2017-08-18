Police kill four suspected terrorists, injure one, in Cambrils shooting

BARCELONA. KAZINFORM Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan police force, on Friday killed four suspected terrorists in Cambrils, Tarragona, and injured a fifth member of the group after they plowed a car into several people on the street in the town, injuring six, including one police officer, EFE reports.

The police force of Catalonia revealed that the alleged members of the group rammed a vehicle into the crowds in Cambrils, injuring six people, some of them seriously.







A bomb squad is currently determining whether the terrorists carried explosive belts, officials added, according to CNBC.

Spanish newspaper El País describes the incident as "a new" and a "second attack" following events in Barcelona.