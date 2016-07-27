Police name probable cause of fatal road accident in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - The deadly road accident that claimed lives of six people in Kostanay region on Wednesday may have been caused by depressurization of the front wheel of Iveco truck.

According to reports, the fatal accident occurred on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway at 6:00 p.m. near Priuralskiy village when the truck rammed into a passenger bus at full speed.



The police say that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into the bus. As a result of the collision, six people died right away, including a 12-year-old child.



25 passengers sustained various injuries and were hospitalized.



Rescuers and police are working at the scene.



Depressurization of the front wheel of the Iveco truck is blamed for the accident.