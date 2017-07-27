Police of Astana returns suitcase left in cab to American

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A foreigner lost his suitcase with a laptop and belongings inside in Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Astana Department of Internal Affairs.

The US citizen Sacha Michael Gui Teau, an assistant to the Commissioner of the Caribbean pavilion, appealed to the police of Astana. He reported that he left a travelling suitcase containing a laptop with sensitive information and clothes in the cabin of a taxi car, according to the Astana Internal Affairs Department.

This fact has been registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigation under Art. 188 part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Repblic of Kazakhstan.

The employees of the criminal police division of the Essil district police department identified the car and the driver who had picked up the foreigner. The suitcase with personal belongings was returned to the American citizen.

Sacha Michael Gui Teau and the Commissioner of Haiti at EXPO-2017 Mrs. Gladys Gui Teau thanked the policemen for their expeditiousness and sent a letter of gratitude to the management of the Internal Affairs Dept.