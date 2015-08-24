Police officer hits pedestrian to death in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Police office has hit a pedestrian to death in Karaganda region, the press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs informs.

The accident occurred on August 23 in Osakarov District on Karaganda-Astana highway. Police duty officer of Nura district department of Internal Affairs was driving Mitsubishi Lanser. He lost the steering control, left the road and hit a pedestrian, resident of Temirtau town. As a result of the accident the victim has died on the spot. The police officer was hospitalized. Pre-trial investigation was launched.