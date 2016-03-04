  • kz
    Police officer in hospital after being hit during a document check

    16:10, 04 March 2016
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A police officer was hospitalized in Shymkent after being hit by car during a document check.

    The 25-year-old police officer Gabit Kubeyev sustained severe injuries during a document check in Shymkent this week. A driver of a KIA Cerato vehicle hit the police officer while he was checking the documents of another motorist.
    The KIA driver tried to flee the scene, but was detained 15 minutes after the incident. He was taken into custody.
    Paramedics summoned to the scene rushed officer Kubeyev to a hospital. Upon arrival he was in a coma. Later he was transferred to an intensive care unit.
    Gabit will have to undergo a series of difficult surgeries to fully recover.

