Police officer killed in car chase in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Road police officer Rustem Aytmaganbetov was killed in a car accident while on duty in Akmola region, police department's press service reports.

On 26 December sergeant Aytmaganbetov, who was supervising road safety on Yekaterinburg - Almaty highway, was chasing an offender that exceeded the speed limit. Aytmaganbetov's vehicle hit the road fence. The officer died at the scene.



Rustem Aytmaganbetov was born on 14 March 1992. He started his career in law enforcement in November 2014. Aytmaganbetov served as a road police officer from January 2016.