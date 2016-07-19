Police officers killed in Almaty terrorist attack to be laid to rest on July 20

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The police officers and the frontier guard killed in the Monday terrorist attack will be laid to rest in Almaty city on July 20.

According to the Almaty police, the memorial service for the 42-year-old sergeant major Ayan Galiyev will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty on July 20.



The 28-year-old police captain Bauyrzhan Nurmukhanbetov and the 25-year-old police junior sergeant Maksat Salimbayev will be buried in Zhambyl region tomorrow as well.



According to the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, they were killed by previously convicted Ruslan Kulikbayev from Kyzylorda region who is currently at a pretrial detention center in Almaty.