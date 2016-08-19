Police operation in Istanbul University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkish police are conducting an operation in the Istanbul University against supporters of the movement of Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of organizing the July 15 coup attempt, Sabah newspaper reported Aug. 19.

Sixty-two university teachers have been arrested during the operation.

Police conduct searches in the rooms of university employees, who are suspected of having ties with the Gulen movement.

Earlier, 95 teachers of the Istanbul University were dismissed, and 31 teachers were detained.

The Istanbul University was created in 1453 and is one of the country's biggest universities.

An Istanbul court ordered on Aug. 4 to arrest Fethullah Gulen.

On July 15 evening, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country. Meanwhile, a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them.

However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said the death toll as a result of the military coup attempt stood at 246 people, excluding the coup plotters, and over 2,000 people were wounded.

Erdogan declared a three-month state of emergency in Turkey on July 20.

