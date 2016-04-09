  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed man

    12:27, 09 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty police searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man.

    According to the Department of Internal Affairs of the city, traffic accident occurred last night.

    The investigation department of the local police said that the driver of the vehicle hit a man who was crossing Margulan Street.

    The 36-year-old man was admitted to 7th city hospital. Unfortunately the man has died from his injuries.

    Almaty police do not have a description of the vehicle. The investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!