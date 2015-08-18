Police uncovers 50 drug sale points in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Since the beginning of 2015 police of Almaty region has revealed 380 drug-related crimes with the seizure of 482 kg of drugs, 7 kilograms of which is heroin and over 14 kilograms is hashish.

According to the press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs, 53 drug traffickers who have committed 106 facts of drug trafficking have been arrested. 26 people from among the detainees were engaged in selling drugs of heroin group. The regional police department informed that since the beginning of the year there have been neutralized two drug groups operating in Karatal, Kerbulak, Yeskeldinsky areas, as well as in the towns of Tekeli and Taldykorgan. "We continue to strengthen measures to combat drug trafficking," the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs said.