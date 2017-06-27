Policeman awarded for finding Chinese woman's lost jewelery

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief of Astana Internal Affairs Department, Major General Amantay Aubakirov, has awarded a police officer Ramiz Safiullayev, a criminal investigator of the Saryarka District Police Department, with a custom engraved watch in front of the other officers at the EXPO site, the city's police dept press service reports.

As we reported earlier, being on duty in the shopping and entertainment center, Ramiz Safiullayev had found some jewelery with a cheque for a substantial sum of money and a certificate. The precious jewelry was returned to the owner, a citizen of the People's Republic of China, who eventually expressed her immense gratitude to the policemen.

Amantay Aubakirov noted that great reponsibility rests with the policemen for law enforcement and adequate representation of the capital police's image. The police chiefs will constantly encourage officers to conscientious service.

In addition, Khamit Khairullin, a resident of Pavlodar, thanked capital police officers and noted their promptness and integrity as they helped to return the lost wallet with documents and a great sum of money, KZT 5 million tenge.

According to him, the policemen of the "Irgiz-154 Mobile Patrol, sergeant Kairat Burkutbayev and his partner - junior sergeant Sultan Shakirbay, called and informed him on the found item before any inquiry was made.