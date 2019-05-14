  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Policy of industrialization to be continued - Tokayev

    13:03, 14 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The policy of industrialization has proved to be effective in Kazakhstan and it will be continued, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his working trip to Kyzylorda region, the Akorda's Twitter account informs.

    "It is crucial to create new drivers of economic growth in the region. Sustainable growth of people's welfare is possible only on the basis of strong economy.
    The policy of industrialization has proved to be effective and will be continued," said President Tokayev while meeting with the public of Kyzylorda region.



    In his words, it is necessary to complete the construction of glass-manufacturing plant in the region. To this end, the President instructed Baiterek Holding together with the regional authorities to put the plant into service and produce Kazakhstani glass.

    Earlier it was reported that the Head of State is in Kyzylorda region for a working trip.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kyzylorda region President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!