Polish apples to grow in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Polish apples will be grown in Kazakhstan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Poland Margulan Baimukhan told a briefing on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Poland is the world's third-biggest apple producer after China and the United States. The appearance of Polish apples on the Kazakhstan market is attributable to the market needs and the consumer demand. The companies exporting apples have chosen our country. As to the Embassy's work, we prefer that apples are not imported but grown in our country. In particular, we are working to ensure that seedlings of Polish apple trees are grown in Kazakhstan. This process has begun," Mr. Baimukhan said.

The ambassador noted that some companies have already begun the work on growing seedlings in Kazakhstan. According to Polish agriculturalists, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions are suitable for growing apple trees.

It should be mentioned Kazakhstan-Poland turnover in January-March 2018 reached EUR 459.9 million. It was EUR 280.7 million in the comparable period a year earlier.