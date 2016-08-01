  • kz
    Polish Authorities Release Pilot of Intercepted Russian Sports Aircraft

    17:46, 01 August 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The pilot of the Russian sports aircraft, intercepted in Poland for entering restricted zone, was released on Monday after inspection, the local Gazeta Krakowska daily said.

    The Polish Ministry of Defense said earlier that on July 29, the Russian sports aircraft was intercepted by the Polish F-16 fighters after the pilot flew into the restricted area without the required permit. The pilot was detained, and the prosecutor's office is currently investigating the case, according to the Gazeta Krakowska daily.

    Since July 24, the Polish authorities have introduced special rules for aircraft flights due to the international Catholic event World Youth Day 2016 that took place in Krakow with participation of Pope Francis and concludes on Monday.

    The newspaper specified that the Russian aircraft was flying from Krakow to the east-central Polish city of Radom to take part in the 12th FAI World Advanced Aerobatic Championships that will kick off on August 4.

    According to the Russian Embassy in Warsaw, the Polish authorities have not sent the formal notification about the detention of the Russian citizen, and the Russian pilot has not contacted the embassy either.

    Source: Sputniknews.com 

