Polish Community of Kazakhstan joins #abai175 challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Polish Community Polska Jedność of Kazakh capital joined the #abai175 poetry challenge, dated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet, Abai Kunanbayev, Kazinform reports.

Ambassador of Poland to Kazakhstan Selim Chazbijewicz, representatives of Polska Jedność and students of school 67 recited the piece of the Abai poem, translated by former Ambassador of Poland to Kazakhstan (2004–2007) Vladislav Sokolovsky.

They handed the challenge over to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko, Kazakh Ambassador to Poland Margulan Baimukhan, representatives of the Abai Kazakh Culture and Science Centre in Słupsk and Kazakh Youth Society in Poland, their friends, namely the best Polish translator, Assel Sagimbekova and the well-known Polish teacher, Marta Zelinskaya, and all those in love with Kazakhstan and Kazakh culture.

As earlier reported, on May 30 this year the Head of State decreed to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbaiuly. The #abai175 poetry challenge was launched the countrywide in July.