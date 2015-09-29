Polish couple brings six daughters to China to study Chinese

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - A Polish couple with six daughters came to China to study Chinese as overseas students in Zhejiang Wanli University this September.

Andrzej Glos, a 36-year-old software designer, and his wife Evgeniya Glos, believe that taking care of the children is the responsibility of parents no matter where they are. Hence they carry their daughters, aged between ten years and eleven months old, wherever they go. They admire Chinese culture and want to learn the language in China, according to Chinadaily.com.cn .

Since they haven't found a suitable nanny, they have to take turns to attend classes - one has to take care of children when the other has classes.