Polish deputies name Kazakhstan key partner in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Warsaw Altai Abibullayev visited the Sejm of Poland on July 19 to meet with the members of the Group of Cooperation with Kazakhstan which is one of the biggest groups in the Polish Parliament comprising 56 deputies of the Sejm and Senate of Poland.

According to Polish parliamentarians, this fact proves big interest of Poland in all-round cooperation with Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The members of the Sejm and Senate actively participate in organization of interaction with various countries including Kazakhstan.

In a talk with Polish parliamentarians, Altai Abibullayev noted that year 2016 is remarkable for Kazakhstan, as the country is going to celebrate the 25th anniversary of independence. Abibullayev informed the Polish side of the country’s socio-economic development, its efforts in ensuring peace and inter-ethnic accord, and told about the Kazakh Government’s measures on fight with terrorism and urgent challenges of modernity as well as the state and prospects of inter-parliamentary, political, economic, scientific, educational and cultural-humanitarian cooperation of the two states.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Barbara Bartuś emphasized Kazakhstan’s role as a key partner of Poland in Central Asia and on the Eurasian space. According to her, active collaboration between the two countries has no alternative as it is based on true and historical friendship of the Kazakhs and Poles.

Following the conversation, the sides agreed to hold a number of joint cultural-educational and public events aimed at mutual popularization of national achievements and ideas of the two states.