Polish, E Kazakhstan businessmen sign 4 memoranda on joint projects (PHOTO)

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - East Kazakhstan and Poland business people will create a number of joint ventures.

Thus, four memoranda have been signed today in the framework of a business forum in Ust-Kamenogorsk. In particular, it is planned to establish a consortium for the production of vehicles and equipment for digging solid rock. The company will use modern technology for production and transportation of mined rock. In addition, a preliminary agreement was reached on establishing an integrated livestock farms containing up to 150 thousand heads of cattle. It is also planned to construct a greenhouse complex with an area of 20 thousand hectares. As it was previously reported, the business delegation from Poland led by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan in Poland Yerik Utembayev arrived in Ust-Kamenogorsk. The day before members of the Polish delegation met with Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov.