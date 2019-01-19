Polish investors to build a plant in Kazakhstan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The Polish investors will build a fiber-optic systems plant in Turkestan region.

Modern technologies produced there can be used in construction of new administrative buildings and real estates in the territory of Turkestan, Kazinform reports.



TURKISTAN INVEST and Poland's FCA Company held talks in Turkestan. Following the talks the Polish businessmen stated their willingness to construct a fiber optic cable production in Turkestan region. Besides they met with authorities of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University to express their intent to cooperate with the university in training the necessary staff for communications and data transmission industry.