    Polish mayor stabbed during public act dies of injuries

    22:18, 14 January 2019
    WARSAW. KAZINFORM - The mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk on Monday died from his injuries a day after he was stabbed on a stage during a charity event, the city hall confirmed, EFE reports.

    Pawel Adamowicz, 53, was assaulted onstage on Sunday evening by an assailant who took the microphone to say he had been wrongly imprisoned and tortured.

    "The mayor of Gdansk, Pawel Adamowicz, is dead. We ask for all good thoughts and prayers," Gdansk city authorities said in a message shared on social media alongside a photograph of the late mayor.

    The suspect, a 27-year-old recently convicted of armed robbery, acted alone, according to preliminary investigations.

