Polish President to visit Kazakhstan in September

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The State Secretary of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova held a meeting in Akorda with the Polish delegation headed by Deputy Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland Maria Koc, Kazinform correspondent reports

Koc is in Astana to participate in the Polish Diaspora Day at EXPO-2017.

"We are bound by long-standing friendly relations. Last year our Head of State paid an official visit to Poland. It was a very productive visit. We are expecting the President of your country, Mr. Andrzej Duda, this year, in September. This will be a very important event. We know that your country is developing very dynamically. I visited it last year, and we had very good meetings at the government and parliament level. We saw how the economy is developing. Business is developing especially well, as the conditions are favorable. And in this regard, we have joint projects," said the Secretary.

Gulshara Abdykalikova also noted cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two states. According to her, over 700 Kazakhstani students study at Polish universities. The State Secretary emphasized that the new direct link between Astana and Warsaw has created good conditions for close relations between the countries.

Ms. Abdykalikova congratulated Poland on joining the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"We hope for close work within the organization, too. I also thank you for ratifying the agreement on enhanced partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union. The Polish side responded quickly and parliament ratified the agreement," added the State Secretary.