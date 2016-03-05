Polish president unscathed in motorway accident

WARSAW. KAZINFORM - Traffic was briefly brought to a standstill on Friday when a rear tire of President Andrzej Duda's limousine burst on Poland's A4 motorway.

Marek Magierowski, head of the president's press office, said that no one was injured. Duda was immediately transferred to another vehicle in the convoy.

According to RMF FM, the president's driver managed to steer the vehicle onto the hard shoulder without colliding with other vehicles.

The incident occurred near the Lower Silesian city of Lewin Brzeski.

The president was on his way to a leg of the FIS World Ski Jumping Cup in the town of Wisła, southern Poland.

