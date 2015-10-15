Polish writer Janusz Wiśniewski to visit Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Well-known Polish writer Janusz Wiśniewski is expected to visit Almaty in order to attend the 2nd international literature festival "Polifonia".

The festival will run from October 29 until November 1. The meeting with the Polish author who is mostly known for his novel Loneliness on the Net will take place at Meloman GRAND store on October 31. Born in Toruń in 1954, Poland, Janusz Wiśniewski currently resides in Frankfurt, Germany. Loneliness on the Net was translated into many languages. 300,000 copies of the novel were sold in Poland alone. Attending the festival will be Leonid Bakhnov, Valeriy Voskoboinikov, Dmitriy Kuzmin, Denis Osokin, Andrei Usachev, Bakhyt Kenzheyev, Evgeniy Abdullayev and other writers.