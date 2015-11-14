Political consultations of Kazakhstan and Spain held in Madrid

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alexey Volkov paid an official trip to Spain in order to hold the Kazakh-Spanish political consultations on November 13.

The talks with Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Ignacio Ybanez were held within the framework of the visit.

The main issues of the political consultations in Madrid were deepening of the political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and the international agenda as well, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The Kazakhstani diplomat affirmed the invitation of N. Nazarbayev to King of Spain Felipe VI to visit Astana for a state visit.

The sides discussed the issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation, participation of Spain in the EXPO-2017, activity of the bilateral intergovernmental commission and the business council, cooperation in the tourist sphere, possibility of opening of a branch of the Cervantes Institute in Astana, holding of a sitting of a commission on cooperation in the spheres education, culture and science, holding of weeks of culture in Kazakhstan and expansion of the legal framework.

During the talks the Spanish side noted the role of Kazakhstan in Central Asia stressing that Spain hoped for the assistance of Kazakhstan in development of the relations with the other countries of the region.

Upon completion of the talks, A. Volkov gave an interview to the leading Spanish news agency EFE.