Political parties to pay 342,885 tenge electoral fund for each candidate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Political parties will pay 342 thousand tenge for each their candidate, Kazinform reports citing CEC Deputy Chairman Vladimir Foos, who said it at the briefing today.

“As per the law, the electoral fund of the political parties for each candidate will make 15 minimum wages or 342,885 tenge. Candidates for Maslikhat deputies will have to pay 4 minimum wages or 114,295 tenge,” noted Foos.

Recall that 107 deputies of the Majilis will be elected on March 20, 98 of them – by party lists and 9 – from the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.3,335 deputies will be elected to the local legislative bodies (maslikhats).