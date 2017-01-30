Political reform aimed at sustainable development - experts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 25, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made a statement in which he outlined political reforms in the country. Perhaps one of the main points is the introduction of amendments to Article 91, paragraph 2 of the Constitution. Its new wording states that country's independence, unitary status and territorial integrity as well as its form of governance cannot be changed. Political analysts believe that the amendment is aimed at sustainable development of the country, "Sayasat" writes.

Zamir Karajanov, political scientist: "We are talking about sustainable development of Kazakhstan. If a country cannot develop through some crises and problems, then of course, such country's prospects will be dim. The question arises here - how and to what extend its independence is ensured. Such country can simply collapse. These amendments are focused on a more sustainable development of the state. The more the government adapted, the more flexible it reacts to calls, the less vulnerable it is, overcomes crises better. These amendments aim is to make state institutions more efficient, better quality".

Arkady Dubnov, political scientist: "Amendement introduced, according to which the country's Constitution protects independence of the country. It cannot be subject to doubt. I guess that maybe the experience of recent years cooperation with Russia as part of the EAEU leads to the need to pre-empt possible tendencies of the EAEU's supranational bodies, that partly infringe the powers of Kazakhstan. In this case Kazakh officials will always refer to constitution of their country, which does not allow to impair Kazakhstan's independence in terms of powers, which supranational bodies require taken away".

Talgat Ismagambetov, political scientist: "Emergence of the amendment is related to the process of inter-state integration and creation of supranational bodies. Independence should not be compromised despite of delegating certain powers to a supranational body. If it is in this sense, then everything is logical. Although if you compare EU countries like Germany and France, for example, they are politically independent. Greece is different in that respect, it is politically independent, but economically linked with the European Union. But in any case I do not see any rush in anyway. Essentially, the amendments are delegating some of president's powers".