    Political reform: Working group received over 500 proposals

    11:02, 10 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Working group on political reform received over 500 proposals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Today we have more than 500 proposals and there are many opinions. It's been two weeks, as the draft law on amendments to the Constitution is now open for national discussion. As you can see, there is an active discussion on almost all points of the reform. Members of our group work actively, summarizing and analyzing all the proposals. Specialists and experts in various industries are involved in the process. It should be noted that it is only a draft... And it can't be changed following the discussion. Proposals containing opinions of a broad strata of Kazakh society, may be considered", said the Head of the Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov at a meeting of the working group.

     

    The draft law will be finalized based on the proposals received and later submitted to the Head of State.

     

    Politics Political Reform President
