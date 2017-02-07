Political reforms in Kazakhstan one step closer to democracy - Spanish expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Political reforms in Kazakhstan are implemented in accordance with further development and modernization of the country and are associated with new methods of public administration and building relations with the Parliament. This is another step towards democracy, says member of the Central Electoral Commission of Spain Joan Manuel Trayter.

He noted that he keenly studies the reforms proposed by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. "The aim of those reforms is to redistribute powers between the branches of the government and delegate some functions from the President to the Government and the Parliament. The reforms are called to achieve the high level of development of the country and make executive branch of the government more effective. All political systems, institutes and companies should adapt to new realia," Trayter said.



According to the expert, the reform targets redistribution of powers in such key spheres as social sphere and economy from the President to the Government to accountable institutions and agencies. Territorial redistribution of power in favor of akimats will make the authorities closer to ordinary people.



"Those are ‘smart' reforms based on the modern principals of international public law. In other words, the power will be exercised by the agencies that are close to the people," he explained.



"The citizens and institutions of the country should discuss those reforms that are quite positive for the existing legislation. We will continue to follow those reforms from abroad," Trayter added.