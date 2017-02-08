Political reforms strengthen democracy in Kazakhstan - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The forthcoming political reforms in Kazakhstan are the step towards strengthening the rule of law, democracy and economy of the country, believes ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean H.E. Ionaş-Florin Urcan.

The expert welcomed the new constitutional reforms proposed by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



H.E. Ionaş-Florin Urcan stressed that great infrastructure that will be built in Kazakhstan and unique geographic position of the country as well as attractive incentives and transparent policy will help attract foreign investment. "New opportunities for local business and new workplaces will be created," said the expert.



The ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean also added that President Nazarbayev is a far-sighted politician who knows what's best for Kazakhstan.



"The President decided to cede some of his powers to the Parliament so that it could play more responsible and decisive role in the decision-making process and further improve the social standards of living through economic growth. These new measures will help Kazakhstan gain dominating role in the region and foothold in the international arena," he said.