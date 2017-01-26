Political reforms to raise Parliament status and make Government more independent

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Doctor of Economy, Professor of Management and Marketing Department of the Higher School of Economy and Business of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galiya Sansyzbayeyav expressed an opinion regarding the Message of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on redistribution of functions among the branches of authority.

"There is acute need in redistribution of the functions between the Parliament and Government, because the performance of the state bodies for the last years has not been efficiency enough both in terms of response to crisis situations and legislative and executive activity", Galiya Sansyzbayeva said.

She noted that globalization of the world processes sets new requirements to the democratic forms of public administration.

According to the expert, the President explicitly told about the constitutional reforms offered by the working group in the sphere of policy as they concern the basic principles of interaction between branches of authority.

"Delegation of authority and functions will significantly raise the status of the Parliament and will increase independence of the Government. However, in our opinion, it would be more effective to transfer a number of functions to the grassroots level of the local regulatory bodies because they know the situation in the region much better, as the President said", - professor told.