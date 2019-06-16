  • kz
    Political stability of great importance for investors, view

    15:06, 16 June 2019
    Photo:
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Tokyo Rope International President Kazunori Sato congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on presidential election.

    "First of all, let me congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on presidential election. Since gaining its independence Kazakhstan has ensured sustainable economic development due to its political stability," he added. He also stressed great impact of the country's political stability for investors which is the key beacon for investments.

    "There is our company's plant working in Almaty. The company plans to expand its presence. Currently, Japan and Kazakhstan enjoy good relations," he added.

    Kazunori Sato expressed hope that new President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev would continue policy aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

    "I think the results of the election created conditions for further development of Kazakhstan," the businessman noted.

