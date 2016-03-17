Polling stations in China ready for elections to Kazakh Parliament (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev held the final meeting with members of the election commission, diplomats and representatives of national companies on organization and holding of the elections to the Kazakh Parliament's lower chamber in Beijing on March 20.

"There are 4 polling stations in the cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Urumqi and Hong Kong. Employees of the embassy and representatives of national companies are included into the local election commission," counselor of the embassy Manarbek Kabaziyev told Kazakhstani journalist.



According to him, list of voters consists of over 2,000 people - those are mostly students pursuing their studies in Beijing and near-by cities, employees of the embassy and national companies.

Mr. Kabaziyev reminded that the polling stations working hours will be from 7 a.m. till 8 p.m. local time.

