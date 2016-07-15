Polotsk to host Belarusian Literature Day in 2017

POLOTSK. KAZINFORM - Polotsk will host Belarusian Literature Day in 2017, Vice Prime Minister Natalia Kochanova told media before a meeting of the Interagency Coordinating Council on Tourism at the Council of Ministers, BelTA has learned.

"This year the host is the town of Rogachev. At the last meeting the organizing committee decided to hold the next Literature Day in Polotsk. It is symbolic that in 2017 we will mark the 500th anniversary of the Belarusian book printing and that Polotsk was the birthplace of Belarus first printer Francysk Skaryna," Natalia Kochanova said.

According to the Vice Premier, Polotsk needs to turn into a tourist mecca - it has everything for this. Natalia Kochanova drew attention that not all objects which are of interest to tourists are fully engaged. "Polotsk has everything to develop tourism. The town has a very rich historical heritage and has the places of interest which can attract a great number of tourists," she said.



Belarusian Literature Day is the national holiday, which is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of September. It was first held in Polotsk in 1994. The event is hosted by historical and cultural centers associated with the life of country's famous figures, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.