Poltoranin in the finals of individual race in Finland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rukatunturi (Finland) has held the first stage of the Men's individual classic-style race qualification, according to Sports.kz.

Norwegian Paul Golberg showed the best result. His compatriots Sondre Turvoll Fossli and Martin Johnsrud Sundby took the second and third places respectively. Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin was 28th. Other representatives of our country were Denis Volotka - 62d, Nikolay Chebotko - 76th, and Yerdos Akhmadiyev - 105th.