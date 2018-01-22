Poltoranin wins Planica 15 k Classic
08:07, 22 January 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin won the men's 15 k classic at Sunday's World Cup in Planica, Slovenia, SPORTINFORM reports.
Poltoranin covered finished the race in 36:45.7, 13.2 seconds ahead of the overall World Cup leader, Johannes Høsflot Klæbo of Norway. Swede Calle Halfvarsson was third (+42.8).
15 km, classical style
1. Alexey Poltoranin (Kazakhstan) - 36.54,7
2. Johannes Høsflot Klæbo Klebo (Norway) - +13.2
3. Calle Halfvarsson (Sweden) - +42.8
4. Emil Iversen (Norway) - +54.7
5. Ivan Kirillov (Russia) - +56.5
6. Stanislav Volzhentsev (Russia) - +57.8
7. Mattis Stenshagen (Norway) - +1.00.8
8. Andrey Larkov (Russia) - +1.02.2
9. Andrey Sobakarev (Russia) - +1.03,4
10. Iivo Niskanen (Finland) - +1.10.1