    Poltoranin wins Planica 15 k Classic

    08:07, 22 January 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin won the men's 15 k classic at Sunday's World Cup in Planica, Slovenia, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Poltoranin covered finished the race in 36:45.7, 13.2 seconds ahead of the overall World Cup leader, Johannes Høsflot Klæbo of Norway. Swede Calle Halfvarsson was third (+42.8).

    15 km, classical style
    1. Alexey Poltoranin (Kazakhstan) - 36.54,7
    2. Johannes Høsflot Klæbo Klebo (Norway) - +13.2
    3. Calle Halfvarsson (Sweden) - +42.8
    4. Emil Iversen (Norway) - +54.7
    5. Ivan Kirillov (Russia) - +56.5
    6. Stanislav Volzhentsev (Russia) - +57.8
    7. Mattis Stenshagen (Norway) - +1.00.8
    8. Andrey Larkov (Russia) - +1.02.2
    9. Andrey Sobakarev (Russia) - +1.03,4
    10. Iivo Niskanen (Finland) - +1.10.1

     

