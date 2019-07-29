Pompeo hopes talks with N. Korea will resume ‘very soon’

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that he's hopeful working-level talks with North Korea will resume «very soon,» Yonhap reports.

In remarks to The Economic Club of Washington D.C., Pompeo also said hehopes there are «creative solutions to unlocking» the current impasseover dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons program in exchange forsanctions relief.

Pompeo's comments come after U.S. President Donald Trump and NorthKorean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to resume working-level talks when they heldan impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30.

North Korea last week test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles, butPompeo dismissed them then as a negotiating tactic and said he expects talks tostart again in a couple of weeks.

On any planning for a third summit between Trump and Kim, Pompeo saidMonday there's «nothing in the works.»