Pop-Up Shop Astana to be held on Dec 4-6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Keruen Shopping Center will welcome the traditional Pop-Up Stope Astana for the fourth time this month.

This time the Pop-Up Stop will be dedicated to New Year holidays, Kazinform has learnt from buro247.kz . The main aim of the popular project is to support local designers, spread the word about them and develop fashion industry in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstani designers ALZO & ALIMA, 2Happy and Gaia will present their creations at the Keruen Shopping Center. Fashion designers from other countries will be a huge part of the Astana Pop-Up Shop Christmas Market, namely Anuka Keburia (Georgia), Teo Gardapkhadze (Georgia), Tatiana Meparidze (Georgia), Lela Informal (Georgia), Tahmani (Uzbekistan), Sonun (Kyrgyzstan). The event will run from December 4-6.