Popko reaches next round of ATP Challenger Tour Tournament in Brazil
10:59, 04 December 2020
CAMPINAS. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko outplayed Brazilian Joao Menezes in the second round of Campeonato Internacional de Tenis – part of the ATP Challenger Tour, taking place in Campinas, Brazil, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Dmitry Popko eliminated Brazilian Joao Menezes in two sets 6:2, 7:5. The Kazakhstani is to face Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán in the next round.